Write: 2020-04-24 09:44:35Update: 2020-04-24 10:57:54

S. Korea to Allow Soldiers' Outings in Phases Friday

Photo : KBS News

The military will allow soldiers to go out in phases from Friday, easing strict measures that have been in place for two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in military barracks.

The Defense Ministry will allow soldiers to leave their barracks at their commanders' discretion in "safe" regions without any new coronavirus cases in the past seven days. 

About 80 percent of the country's 220 cities, counties and districts are considered "safe" zones. 
 
The ministry also decided to allow military officers to leave their bases to buy daily necessities and visit doctors without permission from their commanders. 

Soldiers will also be allowed to eat in small groups outside the barracks if it does not involve alcohol. 

The ministry said it made the decision in consideration of extreme stress for soldiers who have been banned from leaving their bases for the past two months under strict quarantine measures.
