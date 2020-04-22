Number of Travelers to and from S. Korea Plunges 92% in March

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of travelers to and from South Korea plunged over 90 percent in March from a year earlier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to data by the Justice Ministry on Friday, the total number of outbound South Koreans and people visiting the nation came to 654-thousand last month, down 91-point-seven percent on-year.The number of outbound South Korean travelers came to 145-thousand last month, down 93-point-eight percent from a year earlier, while the number of foreigners visiting the country plummeted over 94 percent on-year to around 90-thousand-800.From the previous month, the number of outbound South Koreans and foreign entrants slipped around 87 percent, respectively.For the first quarter, the number of travelers to and from South Korea fell by 47-point-nine percent on-year to 12-point-three million, with the number of entrants dropping more than outbound travelers.