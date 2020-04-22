S. Korea to Allow People to Buy 3 Face Masks Per Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government will allow people to buy three face masks at a time at pharmacies starting next week.Currently, people can buy two masks per week at pharmacies or post offices on designated days depending on their year of birth.The prime minister announced the move during a pan-government meeting on COVID-19, saying that increased economic activity will require more face masks as the nation is beginning to ease social distancing.Chung also cautiously said that the government is now beginning to have the capacity to help neighbors struggling in the fight against the virus, adding it plans to provide one million protective masks to countries that fought alongside South Korea during the Korean War.In addition, Chung said the supply of masks has been stabilized as the government's face mask purchasing guidelines have taken root thanks to citizens' cooperation and support.