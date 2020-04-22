KIPO Provides Tech Information on Diagnostic Kits, Walk-thru Booths

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Intellectual Property Office began providing information from Friday on domestic technologies related to COVID-19, including diagnostic kits and walk-thru testing booths.The office is providing such information via its COVID-19 Patents Information Navigation service which launched on March 19.This service has been providing information on trends for patents filed for mask-related technologies and both domestic and foreign patents on protection and quarantine technologies.Interest toward the COVID-19 Patents Information Navigation has grown after foreign media, including Bloomberg, reported on the service late last month.From Friday, this service began providing information on the name and contacts of manufacturers and exporters of COVID-19 diagnostic kits. The service also provides details on such businesses’ certification and characteristics, including size and production capability.Korean Intellectual Property Office Commissioner Park Won-joo said the COVID-19 Patents Information Navigation is expected to be used not simply for providing patent information but also for sharing various technologies and information on ways to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.