South Korea reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.This makes seven straight days with less than 20 new reported cases, and the second straight day of new reported cases in single digits.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two of the cases were in Daegu, one in North Gyeongsang Province and one in Gyeonggi Province.The new cases raise South Korea's total number to 10-thousand-708.The country reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths. It was the first time since March 16 that no deaths were reported.Some 90 patients were released from quarantine after making full recoveries.