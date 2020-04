Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) has extended its public health emergency over the novel coronavirus for another month.The USFK announced on Friday that the extended emergency call will remain in effect through May 23 unless it is renewed or terminated sooner by the commander.The USFK's initial emergency status over COVID-19 was declared on March 25 and expired Thursday.The USFK said that the extension does not change the military's current health protection and preventive measures, stressing that the move does not indicate an increased danger on its installations. However, it said the decision was made as the risk of the virus remains.The number of coronavirus infections reported among the USFK population stands at 25.