Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Chong-in, the former election committee chair for the main opposition United Future Party(UFP), has accepted a request to serve as head of the party’s interim leadership.UFP Floor Leader and acting party chief, Shim Jae-cheol, told reporters on Friday he had asked Kim to assume the top post after gathering opinions from party lawmakers and Kim accepted the request.With Kim accepting the position, the UFP will hold next events for the official launch of the emergency management committee next Tuesday.The UFP decided to set up an interim leadership after a void was created when party chair Hwang Kyo-ahn resigned due to the UFP’s crushing defeat in last week's general elections.