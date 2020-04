Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Friday raided the office of the ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) representative-elect Hwang Un-ha in their probe into allegations that Hwang's camp committed illegalities ahead of a primary leading up to the April 15 general elections.The Daejeon District Prosecutors' Office is reportedly securing documents and computer files from Hwang's office in Daejeon's Jung District in relation to his alleged wrongful use of a list of party members holding voting rights during campaigning.Speaking to Yonhap News, Hwang said one of his opponents in the primary filed a complaint against one of his camp representatives and that the state investigative agency is believed to be conducting the raid as part of the related probe.