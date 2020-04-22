Menu Content

Write: 2020-04-24 13:16:47Update: 2020-04-24 14:11:41

'Thank You Challenge' for Medical Personnel, Laborers During Outbreak Spreading in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A so-called "Thank You Challenge" using sign language to express gratitude to medical personnel and laborers working hard during the coronavirus pandemic is quickly spreading in South Korea via social media.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Thursday that as of noon Wednesday, two-thousand-643 people had participated in the campaign that started on April 16.

The participants post photos or videos signing "respect" and "pride" on social media, accompanied by three hashtags, such as "Thank You Campaign," "Thank You Challenge," or "Thank You Medical Workers."

After the post, each participant calls three people out to join the nationwide campaign.

Some notable participants are Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) Director Jung Eun-kyeong and figure skating legend Kim Yu-na.
