Poll: Moon's Approval Rating Rises Above 60% For First Time in 18 Months

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has surged above 60 percent for the first time in a year-and-a-half.In Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 62 percent of respondents positively assessed Moon, up three percentage points from a week earlier.Thirty percent gave a negative assessment, down three percentage points, while eight percent didn't have a definite response.Fifty-five percent of those who gave a positive assessment cited the administration's COVID-19 response as the reason behind their support.Twenty-six percent of those who disapproved of Moon cited failures in resolving economic and livelihood issues.Moon's approval rating returned to the 60-percent range for the first time since it hit 62 percent shortly after the third inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang in October 2018.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.