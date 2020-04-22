Trump Dubious of Reports on Kim's Ill Health

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he believes a recent CNN report on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health was "incorrect." Trump said during a coronavirus press briefing that he hopes Kim is not having medical problems while accusing CNN of filing fake news on outdated sources.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way."U.S. President Donald Trump refuted a recent CNN report that suggested North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is gravely ill.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I’m hearing they used old documents, but that’s what I hear. I hear the report was an incorrect report. I hope it was an incorrect report.”(Reporter: When was the last time you heard from him?)“I don’t want to say.”Trump claimed the report was based on outdated sources, however, during Thursday's coronavirus briefing, he didn't seem to be sufficiently clear about Kim's current status.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]“I hope he’s not in medical trouble... I hope he’s not. I’ve gotten along very well with him.”As CNN reported that the U.S. was looking into intelligence that 36-year-old Kim was in "grave danger" after surgery, South Korean officials said no unusual signs had emerged from the North.Despite this, uncertainties linger over Kim's health with North Korean media staying mum on the matter.State-run news agencies in Pyongyang reported about Kim’s political activities, including most recently his diplomatic letter to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday. However, they all felt short of providing specifics on his whereabouts or photos that could prove his health status.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.