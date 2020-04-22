Seoul Reiterates N. Korea Has Made No Unusual Movements

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has again said there is no unusual movement from North Korea at the moment, regarding speculations about leader Kim Jong-un's health.In a regular briefing Friday, Unification Ministry deputy spokesperson Cho Hey-sil said the National Security Council standing committee also examined recent North Korean moves the previous day.The presidential office convened a meeting of the NSC on Thursday chaired by national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and released a press release saying it confirmed no particular signs from within the regime.Regarding North Korean media remaining silent on Kim Jong-un's whereabouts for the tenth day, the deputy spokesperson said North Korean media is not known to respond to such speculations. Cho noted that even this year, as many as 28 days have passed without any reports about the leader.