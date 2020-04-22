Over 99% of Schools Completed Quarantine Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 99 percent of all schools nationwide have completed quarantine preparations for the event of the start of offline classes.The government said it will carefully review the date from which students can physically attend schools, now that basic preparations have concluded at some 20-thousand schools across the country.Preparations included sterilization, rearrangement of classroom desks to allow for more room between students and measures to conduct temperature checks.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Friday that its survey of schools has confirmed that over 99 percent have finished the related quarantine preparations.Educational authorities distributed guidelines late last month, alerting schools to get ready for offline classes. Currently an online semester is under way.