S. Korea Drafts Guidelines for Quarantine after Strict Social Distancing

The South Korean government has released a draft version of its so-called everyday life quarantine guidelines to be followed when strict social distancing ends and the country resumes most socioeconomic activities.The proposed guidelines, released on Friday, strongly recommends anyone with a fever above 37-point-five degrees Celsius or symptoms like cough and sore throat to stay home, along with those who have traveled overseas in the past 14 days.People are advised to maintain a physical distance of at least one meter from others, both indoors and outdoors, to cover coughs and sneezes and regularly wash hands for at least 30 seconds.Regular ventilation of home and work spaces is also suggested.Wearing a face mask is highly recommended, especially when using public transportation, as those who don't wear masks may be restricted access.People are also advised to avoid talking when using public transportation and to refrain from yelling or singing at sport events or traditional markets.Authorities plan to gather public opinion on the draft guidelines to make sure they are feasible before the final version is officially announced.