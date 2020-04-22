Self-Isolation Violators to Wear Wristbands from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

​South Korea will use electronic wristbands to keep track of people who violate self-isolation rules starting from Monday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced Friday that people who breach self-quarantine measures, such as leaving their homes without notice and not answering check-in phone calls, will be asked to wear the "safety bands" so they can be better monitored.But consent is required since there is no legal ground to force people to wear it.Violators who do not consent to wearing the wristband will be quarantined at a designated facility and bear any related costs.To make sure the latest measure is effective, the government said it also improved the self-quarantine mobile app currently in use to better track down their movements.As of Thursday, more than 44-thousand people were self-isolating in South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, with over 270 related violations.