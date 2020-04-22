Coronavirus Relief Payments To Be Doled out from May 13

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's presidential office says one-off coronavirus relief payments will be given to the public from May 13.Cheong Wa Dae Spokesman Kang Min-seok unveiled the plan in a media briefing Friday, adding the government will begin receiving applications for the relief aid on May 10.The official explained that priority will be given to the lowest-income households, including basic state pension recipients, so they can receive the money from May 4.However, Kang stressed the payout plan is based on the condition that parliament passes the government's second extra budget bill, and urged the National Assembly to carry out swift deliberations to approve it.Kang also said that President Moon Jae-in emphasized the need to expedite the emergency relief payment process for the convenience of citizens.