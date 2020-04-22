CGV to Reopen 36 Theaters amid Dramatic Decline in New Virus Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Dozens of CGV movie theaters across the country will reopen next week following a significant decline in new domestic novel coronavirus infections.The major theater chain said on Friday the planned resumption of 36 branches slated for Wednesday aims to galvanize the film industry and related businesses, and eventually help the nation overcome the COVID-19 crisis.Approximately 30 percent of 116 CGV theaters in the nation have been temporarily shut down since March 28 as the rapid spread of the new virus disease deterred people from visiting popular, crowded places, including theaters.A CGV official said the number of moviegoers further declined in April from March, but the company decided to resume business anyways, eyeing long-term profits as well as potential contributions to local merchants that depend on them.However, until social distancing rules are further eased, all local movie theaters will partially open with screenings per hall limited to three times a day.