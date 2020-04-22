Coronavirus-embattled Korean Air to Receive 1.2 Trln Won in Liquidity Assistance

Photo : YONHAP News

State lenders will provide Korean Air with emergency liquidity to help the embattled airline ride out the COVID-19 crisis.The Korea Development Bank announced on Friday a plan to inject one-point-two trillion won worth of funds into South Korea's flag carrier.The funds, also to be funneled by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, include 700 billion won that will be secured through the purchase of securities backed by future cargo deliveries.Separately, the two state banks will assist the company in dealing with over 400 billion won worth of upcoming debt maturities.On Wednesday, the government announced a 40 trillion won funding plan to stabilize the nation’s seven backbone industries, including airlines. However, the latest emergency assistance for Korean Air was arranged given the severity of the financial challenges faced by the airline industry.The two state lenders earlier announced a one-point-seven trillion won aid package for the nation’s second largest carrier, Asiana Airlines.