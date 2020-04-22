Samsung Tops All Global Rivals in No. of Granted 5G Patents

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has the most number of granted 5G patents in the world.The South Korean tech giant unveiled the finding based on a joint study by the Technical University of Berlin and IPlytics GmbH that was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.Over one-thousand-700 patents held by the company have been granted by at least one of the top three major patent agencies -- the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office(USPTO), European Patent Office(EPO) and Patent Cooperation Treaty.Nokia from Finland came in second with one-thousand-584 patents, followed by Samsung’s domestic rival LG Electronics with one-thousand-415 and China’s Huawei at one-thousand-274. Another Chinese firm, ZTE, rounded out the top five with 837 patents.Samsung said the number of 5G patents is a measure of its investment and technological advancements in the area, and vowed continuous efforts to further develop 5G and next-generation telecommunication technologies.