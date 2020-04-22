Menu Content

Samsung Tops All Global Rivals in No. of Granted 5G Patents

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has the most number of granted 5G patents in the world. 

The South Korean tech giant unveiled the finding based on a joint study by the Technical University of Berlin and IPlytics GmbH that was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.  

Over one-thousand-700 patents held by the company have been granted by at least one of the top three major patent agencies -- the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office(USPTO), European Patent Office(EPO) and Patent Cooperation Treaty. 

Nokia from Finland came in second with one-thousand-584 patents, followed by Samsung’s domestic rival LG Electronics with one-thousand-415 and China’s Huawei at one-thousand-274. Another Chinese firm, ZTE, rounded out the top five with 837 patents. 

Samsung said the number of 5G patents is a measure of its investment and technological advancements in the area, and vowed continuous efforts to further develop 5G and next-generation telecommunication technologies.
