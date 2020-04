Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported ten new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-718.The increase in daily infections has been around ten for the seventh consecutive day.Four of the new cases came from abroad including two foreigners which were all detected during airport screening.Three cases are reported in Daegu, two in Gyeonggi Province and one in Seoul.The death toll remains at 240 with no new deaths reported for the second day.On Friday, South Korea had no coronavirus-related death for the first time in 39 days.