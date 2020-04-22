Moody's: COVID-19 Impact Limited on S. Korea's Sovereign Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

Global credit rater Moody's Investors Service projects South Korea will suffer a smaller impact of COVID-19 compared to other countries and the effect on its sovereign rating will also be limited.According to Seoul's Finance Ministry, officials from Moody's presented the forecast during annual talks with South Korea, held Friday, via conference call.The rating agency said a decline in growth and a rise in national debt is occurring worldwide, but the economic fallout from COVID-19 will be relatively smaller for Korea.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also attended the conference call and discussed the Seoul government's coronavirus response including preemptive and tailored measures and a strong fiscal role.He vowed to exert all-out efforts to revive the domestic economy.