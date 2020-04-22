Menu Content

Gov't to Help Medical, Quarantine Workers Gain Normalcy thru Arts, Culture

Write: 2020-04-25 12:02:30Update: 2020-04-25 13:33:49

Photo : YONHAP News

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said Saturday that it will offer a program to help COVID-19 medical staff and quarantine workers to receive healing of their own through arts and culture.

Every Wednesday in May and June, a visiting concert will take place at medical facilities.

Programs on installation art and musical performances will also be provided at hospitals and treatment centers in different regions.

Other so-called "healing" programs incorporating art and culture will be available for healthcare workers and volunteers who served during the pandemic to help them return to a normal life.

In a Saturday briefing, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, vowed to take thorough quarantine measures so the programs can be fully enjoyed, as they are taking place at sites with high risk of contagion.
