'Holding Tokyo Olympics Next Year Difficult without COVID-19 Vaccine'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese medical expert has predicted that without a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Japan will not be able to host the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year.In an interview with Asahi Shimbun newspaper published Saturday, Yoshitake Yokokura, the president of the Japan Medical Association, said that testing is under way to find a potential vaccine from existing drugs.But he was negative on holding the Olympics without a vaccine developed for COVID-19.The Tokyo government and the International Olympic Committee delayed the Summer Games by one year because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, as the spread of the virus continues worldwide, there are growing projections that hosting the Olympics in 2021 will be a challenge.The Japan Medical Association is widely viewed as a support base for the ruling party and being favorable to the Abe administration, but it has not withheld criticism regarding the government's COVID-19 response.Yokokura said the state of emergency, declared in early April, helped prevent an explosive growth in infections but it would have been better if it had come earlier.