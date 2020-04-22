Reuters: China Sent Medical Experts to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters reports that China has dispatched a team, that includes medical experts, to North Korea to advise on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, citing three sources familiar with the situation.The news agency said the trip by the Chinese doctors and officials comes amid conflicting reports about Kim's health.Two of the sources said a delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday.The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.Reuters added it was unable to immediately determine what the trip, by the Chinese team, signaled in terms of the North Korean leader's health.Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. Other reports suggested he was in grave danger after surgery.However, South Korea said it detected no signs of unusual activity in North Korea.U.S. President Donald Trump also downplayed reports that Kim was gravely ill.