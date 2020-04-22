Menu Content

N. Korea Marks Army Anniversary with No News on Kim

Write: 2020-04-25 13:39:12Update: 2020-04-25 15:20:10

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media is covering the 88th founding anniversary of the North Korean military, however there is no report on leader Kim Jong-un's whereabouts.

Rodong Sinmun, the regime's ruling party's newspaper, said in a Saturday editorial that April 25 is a significant day when late leader Kim Il-sung founded the Korean People's Revolutionary Army. 

The paper said the establishment of revolutionary forces, infinitely faithful to the party's ideology, has been a great achievement. 

Other North Korean propaganda outlets also carried reports marking the anniversary.

Kim Jong-un has remained out of the public eye since April 11 amid speculations about his health. He even skipped a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on April 15 on his grandfather's, Kim Il-sung's, birthday.
