N. Korea Marks Army Anniversary with No News on Kim

North Korean media is covering the 88th founding anniversary of the North Korean military, however there is no report on leader Kim Jong-un's whereabouts.Rodong Sinmun, the regime's ruling party's newspaper, said in a Saturday editorial that April 25 is a significant day when late leader Kim Il-sung founded the Korean People's Revolutionary Army.The paper said the establishment of revolutionary forces, infinitely faithful to the party's ideology, has been a great achievement.Other North Korean propaganda outlets also carried reports marking the anniversary.Kim Jong-un has remained out of the public eye since April 11 amid speculations about his health. He even skipped a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on April 15 on his grandfather's, Kim Il-sung's, birthday.