PM Urges Religious Gatherings to Abide by Quarantine Rules

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has urged religious gatherings to squarely abide by quarantine measures and not to lower their guard to protect the safety of communities.In a COVID-19 response meeting Saturday, Chung asked religious groups to restrict the congregation number and be aware of "quiet transmitters" of the virus.This comes as churches are expected to resume services this weekend as the government has relaxed some social-distancing rules.Chung said a large number of religious facilities appear to hold indoor gatherings this week, which they have withheld until now.He asked for their cooperation and adherence to quarantine rules such as wearing masks the entire time, avoiding small group meetings and eating together.He warned the danger of quiet transmission and said the warm weather and the decline in new cases must not allow us to become complacent.Chung said experts' warning of another possible wave of infections is not an exaggeration, but based on scientific data.