Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for the song "Stay" by K-pop girl group Blackpink has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube.The acoustic folk pop track was released in November 2016.Blackpink's management agency YG Entertainment said the 200 million milestone is an unusual achievement, as it considers that "Stay" is not known for its standout visuals or eye-catching performance that is drawing an explosive interest.All of the music videos from the girl band's previous albums' title tracks have topped 200 million views, including 800 million for "Kill This Love" and one-point-one billion views for "DDU-DU DDU-DU."Blackpink is currently preparing to make a comeback. It recently made headlines for its collaboration with American pop icon Lady Gaga in one of the songs in her new upcoming album "Chromatica."