South Korea reported ten new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the accumulated total to ten-thousand-728.The increase in daily infections has been around ten for the ninth consecutive day.According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine of the new cases came from abroad, one of whom detected during airport screening.Of the country's cumulative COVID cases of ten-thousand-728, about ten percent or some one-thousand cases were arrivals from overseas.Meanwhile, the virus-related death toll rose by two to 242, while 82 patients were released from quarantine after making full recoveries, bringing that total to eight-thousand-717.