Firefighters and forest authorities resumed efforts on Sunday morning to put out a mountain fire in the southeastern city of Andong that broke out on Friday.About 35-hundred people and 32 helicopters are battling the fire from 5:30 a.m.The fire, which was first reported at a mountain in Andong City on Friday afternoon, was almost extinguished at around noon on Saturday, but strong winds of more than eight meters per second rekindled the fire.The fire blazed an estimated 200 hectares of mountain land and destroyed about ten houses and storage facilities. More than one thousand nearby residents evacuated and no casualties were reported.