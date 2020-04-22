38 North: Train Possibly Belonging to N. Korean Leader Spotted in Wonsan

Photo : YONHAP News

A United States-based North Korea monitoring site says that a special train possibly belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been parked at a rail station in Wonsan since at least Tuesday.Citing commercial satellite imagery, 38 North said on Saturday that the train was parked at the “Leadership Railway Station” near a resort facility in Wonsan.The site said that the train’s presence does not prove Kim’s whereabouts or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country’s eastern coast.38 North said that the 250-meter long train was seen at the railway station reserved for the use of the Kim family in Wonsan on April 21 and 23, adding the train was not present on April 15.It also said that imagery indicates the train arrived sometime before April 21 and was still present on April 23, when it appeared to be repositioned for departure, but there was no indication when that departure might take place.Kim has not been seen in public since April 11 when he presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party committee in Pyongyang.