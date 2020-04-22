Arrest Warrant Issued for Key Suspect in Lime Asset Scandal

Photo : KBS News

A local court on Saturday issued a warrant to arrest a former executive of Lime Asset Management over his alleged involvement in a massive hedge fund scandal.The Seoul Southern District Court issued the warrant for Lee Jong-pil, a former vice president of Lime Asset Management, recognizing the need to detain the suspect as he may flee or destroy evidence. He did not attend the court hearing on his arrest.Prosecutors requested the warrant for Lee the previous day on charges of violating laws covering economic crimes.Lee is believed to be a key figure involved in a number of alleged irregularities involving Lime Asset, the country's largest hedge fund.He was apprehended by police on Thursday along with another key suspect, Kim Bong-hyun, owner of Star Mobility.