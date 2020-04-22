Two Bodies Presumed to be S. Koreans Found in Annapurna

Photo : YONHAP News

Two bodies presumed to be those of South Korean trekkers have been discovered in the Annapurna massif in Nepal about three months after an avalanche hit the region.The South Korean Embassy in Nepal said on Sunday that the bodies were found at about 3 p.m. Saturday by those patrolling the avalanche-hit area.With efforts underway to identify the bodies, Nepali police and local residents reportedly believe the bodies are likely to be those of South Korean trekkers who went missing in the region in mid-January.The bodies will reportedly be airlifted to a national hospital in Kathmandu on Sunday.Four South Koreans, all teachers from South Chungcheong Province, went missing along with three Nepalese guides on January 17 while descending on the Deurali part of the Annapurna Base Camp course.