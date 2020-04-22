Menu Content

Write: 2020-04-26 14:19:13Update: 2020-04-26 14:37:55

N. Korea's State Media Keeps Mum on Kim's Health Condition

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid mounting rumors on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health condition, the North's official Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday that Kim expressed his "appreciation" for workers building facilities in the northern border area of Samjiyon.  
 
The North's state radio Korean Central Broadcasting Station also issued a similar report on Sunday, saying that Kim sent thanks to workers who are earnestly contributing to the construction of a socialist powerhouse.
 
Active construction and development works are under way in Samjiyon County located near Mount Baekdu, which symbolizes the North's founding family.
 
Kim has not been seen in public for almost two weeks since April 11 when he presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.
 
The reports by the North's state media, however, did not mention Kim's whereabouts or his health condition.
