Photo : YONHAP News

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus surpassed 200-thousand on Saturday.According to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus death toll stood at 200-thousand-698 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, U.S. Eastern Time.The figure passed the 200-thousand mark about two weeks after it topped 100-thousand.By country, the United States has suffered the biggest loss with 52-thousand-782 fatalities, accounting for one fourth of the global tally.Italy lost 26-thousand-384 lives, followed by Spain and France with about 22-thousand fatalities, each. Britain also surpassed 20-thousand deaths.