Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to implement a package of measures to minimize the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local job market.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Sunday that as part of the support measures, the government will implement a program on Monday to provide emergency support for employees who are forced to take unpaid leave due to the coronavirus outbreak.Under the 480 billion-won program, the government will provide 500-thousand won per worker on unpaid leave for up to three months.The government plans to apply the program first to industries hit hardest by the virus outbreak, such as hotels and the travel industry, before applying it to other industries after revising related regulations next month.