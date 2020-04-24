S. Korea Pushes to Pay Wages in Advance for Furloughed USFK Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has notified the United States of its plan to pay wages in advance for Korean workers for the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) who have been furloughed amid a deadlock in defense cost-sharing negotiations.The USFK has placed more than four-thousand local employees on unpaid leave since the beginning of April due to the absence of a new defense cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement(SMA). The previous accord expired at the end of last year.A senior official in Seoul said Sunday that the South Korean government is pushing to pay wages for those workers first, and then deduct the amount from its due payment to the U.S. after the two nations reach agreement on a new SMA.The official said that the government is mulling a plan to provide about 70 percent of their salaries utilizing the country's employment insurance program. The official added that the idea was conveyed to the U.S., and it has yet to issue any objection.According to local labor law, employers should pay non-duty allowances to employees of at least 70 percent of their average wages when they take a leave of absence.However, this cannot be implemented if the U.S. raises an objection, as the South Korean workers are hired by the U.S. military.