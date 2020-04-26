S. Koreans Allowed to Buy Three Masks Each Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, people in South Korea will be able to buy three face masks per week under the public distribution system.Previously, people could buy two masks per week at pharmacies or post offices on designated days depending on the last digit of their birth year.The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said the government decided to allow people to buy three masks per week as the country's mask supply has been stabilized.The government has also eased standards for proxy purchase by allowing people to buy masks on behalf of others if the last digits of their birth years are different.Previously, people had to buy masks for themselves and others on separate days if the last digits of their birth dates are not the same.South Korea suffered a mask supply crisis when the country's coronavirus outbreak peaked in late February and early March.But the country is seeing an increase in its mask inventory thanks to state measures to regulate mask production and distribution and recent drops in new COVID-19 cases.