Ex-President Chun Departs for Gwangju for Defamation Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan has left for Gwangju to attend a hearing in his ongoing defamation trial.Chun and his wife departed at around 8:25 a.m. on Monday in a car from his home in Seoul, about a year after he last attended a hearing.The 89-year-old former president has not attended hearings in the trial since March 11 last year, citing his health. However, the judge in charge of the case was replaced in February, requiring Chun to appear for a hearing to identify himself as the accused.The hearing is set for 2 p.m. at the Gwangju District Court.Chun was accused of defamation in early 2018 after he called a priest, who said he personally witnessed helicopters firing at protesters during the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising, "Satan wearing a mask."