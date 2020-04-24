Parties to Begin Review of Extra Budget for Emergency Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin deliberations on the government's supplementary budget aimed at funding emergency relief payouts for all South Korean citizens.The rival parties will hold 13 parliamentary standing committees on Monday to review the extra budget submitted by the government ten days ago.The government initially submitted a nine-point-seven trillion won extra budget under a plan to provide relief aid for households in the bottom 70 percent of income-earners.However, this year's second extra budget is expected to increase to 14-point-three trillion won to provide disaster relief funds to all citizens, requiring an additional four-point-six trillion won.The budget review comes after the rival parties reached agreement on Sunday on how to raise the additional funds. They plan to finance three-point-six trillion won by issuing state bonds and secure one trillion won by adjusting this year's budget plan.