Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Parties to Begin Review of Extra Budget for Emergency Relief Payouts

Write: 2020-04-27 09:54:43Update: 2020-04-27 10:01:40

Parties to Begin Review of Extra Budget for Emergency Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will begin deliberations on the government's supplementary budget aimed at funding emergency relief payouts for all South Korean citizens.

The rival parties will hold 13 parliamentary standing committees on Monday to review the extra budget submitted by the government ten days ago. 

The government initially submitted a nine-point-seven trillion won extra budget under a plan to provide relief aid for households in the bottom 70 percent of income-earners.

However, this year's second extra budget is expected to increase to 14-point-three trillion won to provide disaster relief funds to all citizens, requiring an additional four-point-six trillion won. 

The budget review comes after the rival parties reached agreement on Sunday on how to raise the additional funds. They plan to finance three-point-six trillion won by issuing state bonds and secure one trillion won by adjusting this year's budget plan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >