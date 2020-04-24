Key Suspect in Lime Asset Scandal Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has issued a warrant to arrest a key suspect involved in a massive hedge fund scandal surrounding Lime Asset Management.The Suwon District Court on Sunday issued the warrant for Kim Bong-hyun, former owner of Star Mobility, which is believed to be the main financial source for Lime Asset, the country's largest hedge fund.The court recognized the need to detain the suspect as he may flee or destroy evidence.Kim is accused of embezzling 24-point-one billion won from a bus operator in Suwon. He also allegedly offered bribes to a former presidential official in return for information related to the Financial Supervisory Service's inspection into Lime.Kim was apprehended by police last week along with another key suspect, Lee Jong-pil, former vice president of Lime Asset.