Report: US Has No Information to Assess Kim's Condition

Photo : YONHAP News

With mounting rumors about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's health, U.S. officials repeated that the rumors are just speculations, citing a lack of any convincing information.A senior Pentagon official reportedly told Newsweek on Saturday that the U.S. has observed no indications or received any additional information to make a conclusive assessment on the status of the North Korean leadership or Kim’s health.The official, who requested anonymity, said that regional militaries in the Western Pacific and Asia, including those of U.S. allies, remain at readiness levels consistent with historical norms.The U.S. weekly assessed that U.S. intelligence sees no sign of unusual military activity that would suggest something amiss.A Department of Defense spokesperson also reportedly told the magazine that the Pentagon had "no information" to share with respect to Kim.The spokesperson said the U.S. continues to maintain a high state of "Fight Tonight" readiness and robust combined defense posture to protect South Korea against any threat or adversary.