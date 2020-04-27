New COVID-19 Cases Remain at 10 for 3rd Consecutive Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported ten new COVID-19 cases for three days in a row.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that the national tally of confirmed coronavirus infections now stands at 10-thousand-738, including the latest figures compiled in the past 24 hours through 12 a.m.It also marks the ninth consecutive day with less than 20 daily new cases.Seven of the 10 cases were imported from overseas, including five who were detected at airport checkpoints. The other two were reported by local authorities in Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province.The remaining three cases were locally transmitted infections with two in Gyeonggi Province and one in Daegu.The death toll attributed to the virus rose by one to 243, while eight-thousand-764 patients, up by 47, have been proclaimed as fully recovered.