PM Orders to Inform Public on Physical School Openings by Early May

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has ordered the Education Ministry to make preparations to inform the public in early May on when and how students will return to classrooms.Chung issued the order when he chaired a pan-government meeting on COVID-19 on Monday.In particular, the prime minister urged the Education Ministry to actively gather opinions on ways to sequentially open schools for seniors at middle and high schools.Chung said the government is mulling when to reopen schools in accordance with social distancing guidelines.Meanwhile, the prime minister underlined the need for the public to thoroughly comply with quarantine measures as the nation is set to have a long weekend starting this Thursday.He said the upcoming holiday will serve as a litmus test to determine whether the nation’s society has the capability to harmoniously incorporate quarantine measures into their everyday lives.