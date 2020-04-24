WP: Pyongyang Sees Panic Buying amid Rumors over Leader's Whereabouts

Photo : YONHAP News

The Washington Post reported that there’s been panic buying in Pyongyang as the whereabouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have become the subject of much speculation around the world this past week.Anna Fifield, the paper’s bureau chief in Beijing who has been covering North Korea issues for years, made the assessment on Sunday.She said locals in the capital are stocking up on everything from laundry detergent and rice to electronics and liquor. Fifield said the locals started snapping up all imported products first, but over the past few days there’s been a run on domestically produced items, too, such as canned fish and cigarettes.On the rumors of Kim’s health and whereabouts, Fifield said she’s always very cautious with these kinds of rumors, given the number of times they’ve turned out to be wrong.She was quick to add, however, that this time the rumors feel different, saying “the talk that Kim Jong-un had some kind of heart surgery has had a stubborn persistence, making the real question his condition.”She said no one will know about Kim’s state until either North Korea makes an announcement or he “waddles back into view.”