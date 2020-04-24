Bloomberg: S. Korea Expected to See V-shaped Economic Recovery

Photo : YONHAP News

Bloomberg says countries seeking to recover economic activities amid a drop in COVID-19 infections will witness a difference in such efforts depending on their industrial structure.The report said nations dependent on manufacturing are likely to bounce back fairly quickly, while countries that rely on more communal service-sector activities will see a lag in recovery.The report quoted Catherine Mann, Citigroup chief economist and former chief economist for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), as saying that countries with more manufacturing and tech industries are likely to see more V-shaped economic recoveries. She said such countries include South Korea and Taiwan.She continued that countries like Thailand and Singapore that are extremely tourism dependent, meanwhile, are expected to face L-shaped recoveries.On prospects for the U.S. revival, the report quoted Deutsche Bank Securities economists as saying that such recovery is likely to be gradual. The economist assessed that the U.S. will recover only about 40 percent of the output and employment it lost during the crisis by the year's end.