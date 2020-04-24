Authorities Contain Mountain Fire in Andong, 800 Hectares Destroyed

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities in South Korea contained a mountain fire in the southeastern city of Andong, some 40 hours after it broke out Friday afternoon.After controlling the blaze on Sunday afternoon, the North Gyeongsang provincial government and Southern Regional Office of the Korea Forest Service began the process of putting out the embers.While there were no casualties, some 800 hectares of forest were estimated to have been destroyed, the size of one-thousand-100 football fields.Four houses and several other structures also burned down.The fire fortunately didn't inflict damage to the nearby UNESCO World Heritage sites of Hahoe Village and Byeongsan Seowon, one of the Joseon Dynasty's Neo-Confucian Academies.Most of some one-thousand-200 residents who had evacuated the area have returned.Authorities, meanwhile, were expected to conduct an on-site investigation on Monday to determine the cause of the fire.