S. Korean Gov't Working on Gradual School Opening Timetable

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With South Korea reporting only ten new COVID-19 cases a day for three days in a row, the government believes it has avoided the worst-case scenario. It is now slowly wrapping up its strict social distancing campaign and transitioning into “everyday life quarantine,” which includes a return to normal school and workplace routines.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: According to South Korean quarantine authorities, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Korea has stayed below 20 for nine days.Among the ten new infections added to the tally as of midnight Monday, seven were imported cases.With signs of the COVID-19 outbreak letting up, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun says it's time to decide when students should return to class.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean)]"The safety of our children cannot be compromised, however, we cannot keep students at home indefinitely just waiting for the COVID-19 outbreak to be finished. If we are able to stably manage the situation at the current level and other areas are normalized, I think we can carefully pursue school commutes. But this really is not an easy issue."South Korean students have been taking classes online since early April.During Monday's pan-governmental coronavirus meeting, the prime minister instructed the Education Ministry to come up with a timetable by early next month.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean)]"We have to consider the time it takes for preparations. If they go to school, there are so many things to prepare. There are so many details that cannot be overlooked, including whether teachers should wear masks, how to keep physical distance and ensure hygiene during meal times. In the field, they say it would take a week. Considering this situation, I want the Education Ministry to start the process, and let the public know by early May about when and how schools will begin opening."Chung hinted that school openings should begin gradually, starting with high school and middle school seniors.The government believes it has avoided the worst case scenario, thanks to its strict social distancing campaign and rigorous contact tracing. However, the country is not quite out of the woods just yet.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean)]"The golden holidays begin this week, marking the last hurdle before 'everyday life quarantine'... This long holiday will be a litmus test for us to check if we are capable of harmoniously managing quarantine and daily routines."The strict social distancing campaign will run until Children's Day on Tuesday next week after South Koreans celebrate Buddha's birthday and Labor Day on Thursday and Friday. After the holidays, the country will move towards the so-called "everyday life quarantine," seeking to return to normal school and workplace routines.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.