S. Korea Begins Requiring Quarantine Violators to Wear Wristbands

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Monday began requiring COVID-19 self-quarantine violators to agree to wear wristbands monitors, or be isolated at a state facility.At a press briefing, the pan-government countermeasures and support headquarters said the new rules went into effect at 12:00 a.m., stressing the government is working to ease concerns over human rights violations.Those who leave their quarantine location or fail to stay in contact with authorities will be asked to wear the bands linked through bluetooth to the government's mobile app.Authorities will be notified if and when the band-wearers break quarantine or damage their bands. If the violators don't agree to wear the bands, they will be sequestered at a state facility.As of 6:00 p.m. Sunday, there were 39-thousand-740 people in self-quarantine, 37-thousand-818 of whom are overseas travelers.Two-hundred-86 people have so far violated the rules. Of those, 45 cases were sent to the prosecution with recommendation for indictment while 209 are under police investigation.