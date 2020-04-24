Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't: Patients with Unknown Virus Infection Routes Rising

Write: 2020-04-27 14:05:58Update: 2020-04-27 14:27:24

Gov't: Patients with Unknown Virus Infection Routes Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

The government warned against complacency in the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that cases with unknown transmission paths have increased.

In a regular briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the country cannot lower its guard regarding infections that occur outside the quarantine management system.

While the outbreak has been stabilizing with daily average cases dropping to around nine-point-three last week, the number of cases with undetermined transmission routes has increased to six out of 65 cases confirmed between last Tuesday and Monday from three in 175 cases a week earlier. 

Kim said one moment of complacency can lead to a large-scale outbreak once again and urged the public to continue avoiding large gatherings and travel as social distancing will remain in place until May 5.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >