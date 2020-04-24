Gov't: Patients with Unknown Virus Infection Routes Rising

The government warned against complacency in the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that cases with unknown transmission paths have increased.
In a regular briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the country cannot lower its guard regarding infections that occur outside the quarantine management system.
While the outbreak has been stabilizing with daily average cases dropping to around nine-point-three last week, the number of cases with undetermined transmission routes has increased to six out of 65 cases confirmed between last Tuesday and Monday from three in 175 cases a week earlier.
Kim said one moment of complacency can lead to a large-scale outbreak once again and urged the public to continue avoiding large gatherings and travel as social distancing will remain in place until May 5.