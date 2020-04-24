Gov't: Patients with Unknown Virus Infection Routes Rising

Photo : YONHAP News

The government warned against complacency in the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that cases with unknown transmission paths have increased.In a regular briefing at the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip said the country cannot lower its guard regarding infections that occur outside the quarantine management system.While the outbreak has been stabilizing with daily average cases dropping to around nine-point-three last week, the number of cases with undetermined transmission routes has increased to six out of 65 cases confirmed between last Tuesday and Monday from three in 175 cases a week earlier.Kim said one moment of complacency can lead to a large-scale outbreak once again and urged the public to continue avoiding large gatherings and travel as social distancing will remain in place until May 5.