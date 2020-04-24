Menu Content

S. Korea Mulls Physical Return to School Starting With Middle, High School Seniors

Write: 2020-04-27 14:23:49Update: 2020-04-27 14:39:17

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean government is looking to resume face-to-face classes in schools across the country, starting first with third year middle school students and high school seniors.

Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip revealed on Monday during a press briefing that a phased approach is being considered to get students physically back in school, since it would be difficult to meet all the requirements for different grades.

Kim said a double-shift system or an adjustment of school opening hours could also be considered.

A final decision on when and how to resume in-school learning, and whether to continue remote learning concurrently, is likely to come in early May, after officials gather opinions from education and health authorities, as well as parent organizations.

Kim added that the government is expected to be much more conservative in making its decision on school openings, compared to the transition from strict social distancing to resuming most socioeconomic activities under quarantine protocols.

The government is mulling the possibility of relaxing its social distancing drive after May 5, as the coronavirus outbreak in the country has slowed with the number of daily new infections staying below 20 since April 18.
